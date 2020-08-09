Male pronounced dead after stabbing in west end
Published Sunday, August 9, 2020 8:14AM EDT
Last Updated Sunday, August 9, 2020 9:19AM EDT
A male is dead after he was found with multiple stab wounds on a residential street in Toronto's west end early on Sunday morning.
Toronto police say they were called to Baden Street, north of Dundas Street West and Ossington Avenue at 3:31 a.m. Sunday for report of a male lying on the sidewalk.
They arrived to find a male suffering from stab wounds.
He was rushed to a hospital trauma centre where he was pronounced dead.
Homicide detectives are now in charge of the investigation.
Anyone with information is asked to call police at 416-808-7400.