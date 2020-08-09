A male is dead after he was found with multiple stab wounds on a residential street in Toronto's west end early on Sunday morning.

Toronto police say they were called to Baden Street, north of Dundas Street West and Ossington Avenue at 3:31 a.m. Sunday for report of a male lying on the sidewalk.

They arrived to find a male suffering from stab wounds.

He was rushed to a hospital trauma centre where he was pronounced dead.

Homicide detectives are now in charge of the investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 416-808-7400.