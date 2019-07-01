Male victim suffers serious injuries in North York shooting
The scene of a shooting in North York on July 1, 2019 is seen.
Kayla Goodfield, CP24.com
Published Monday, July 1, 2019 10:32PM EDT
Last Updated Monday, July 1, 2019 11:21PM EDT
A North York shooting on Monday night has left a male victim with serious injuries.
Emergency crews were called to the area of Falstaff Avenue and Jane Street at around 10 p.m. for reports of shots fired near a park.
Upon arrival at the scene, officers said they located a male victim suffering from several gunshot wounds.
He was transported from the scene to a trauma centre by responding paramedics to be treated for his life-threatening injuries.
Police said a group of suspects may have fled the scene of the shooting in a dark SUV but provided no further details.
Roads have been blocked off nearby as an investigation into the matter is conducted.