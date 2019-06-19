

Codi Wilson, CP24.com





A man injured in a shooting at a Brampton townhouse complex on Tuesday night has now died, Peel police confirm.

The shooting occurred near McCallum and Orenda courts, in the area of Kennedy Road and Clarence Street, at around 10:45 p.m.

Police say they arrived to the scene to find a 20-year-old man suffering from at least one gunshot wound.

He was rushed to a trauma centre for treatment but later died.

The Peel Regional Police Service’s Homicide and Missing Persons Bureau is now leading the investigation.

“At this stage, the investigators are gathering information, witness statement and so on. As far as danger to the public, there is no immediate danger to the public at this point,” Const. Bancroft Wright told CP24 overnight.

Officers are searching the area for suspects and working to collect any forensic evidence that is available.

Police are asking anyone with information or video footage from the area to contact police or Crime Stoppers anonymously.

Investigators have not yet released the name of the victim as they are still working to notify next-of-kin.