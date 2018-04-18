

The Canadian Press





Police in central Ontario have laid two first-degree murder charges in a cold case dating back to 1991.

Investigators with the provincial police and Barrie Police Service say Michael Guido Gerald Claes, of Elmvale, Ont., has been charged in the deaths of Grant Ayerst and Norman Whalley.

The two men, aged 21 and 36 respectively, were last seen leaving a hotel in Toronto on Sept. 11, 1991.

Their remains have not been found.

Police declined to comment on what evidence led to the arrest of 49-year-old Claes, who they said grew up in Barrie and was known to them for several years.

The disappearance of Ayerst and Whalley was one of four cold cases profiled by the provincial and Barrie police forces last year.