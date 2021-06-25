A stretch of Highway 401 has reopened in Pickering this morning following a fatal collision.

The crash happened in the eastbound lanes of the highway near Whites Road at around 7:30 a.m.

Police say a stalled vehicle in a live lane of traffic was struck by another vehicle.

OPP Sgt. Kerry Schmidt says the 73-year-old driver of the vehicle that was stalled was pronounced dead at the scene.

Express lanes were closed at Port Union Road but have since reopened.

Police are asking anyone who observed a red vehicle in the area or any drivers with dash camera video of the collision to contact the OPP.