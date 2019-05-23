

Codi Wilson, CP24.com





A 51-year-old man is facing a number of charges after police say he sexually assaulted a child and recorded the abuse.

On May 1, members of the Toronto Police Service’s child exploitation unit executed a search warrant at a home in the area of Rathburn Road and The East Mall and arrested a suspect in a child exploitation investigation.

Officers allege that from 2007 to 2010, the suspect sexually abused a child and recorded the abuse. Police also allege that between January 2007 and May 2019, the man accessed and possessed images depicting the sexual exploitation of children.

The suspect, who has been identified by investigators as Dean Vallotton, of Toronto, faces two counts of sexual interference, five counts of sexual exploitation, six counts of sexual assault, one count of making child pornography, one count of accessing child pornography, and one count of possessing child pornography.

He is scheduled to appear in court at 2201 Finch Avenue West on June 3.

Investigators say they believe there could be more victims and are asking anyone with information about the case to contact police or Crime Stoppers anonymously.