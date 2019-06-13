

Codi Wilson, CP24.com





A 39-year-old man has been charged after police allege he sexually assaulted a young child at a home daycare in Whitby.

Investigators say a four-year-old child was sexually assaulted at a daycare centre on Catkins Crescent between February 2018 and June 2018.

The accused resided at the home at the time of the alleged incidents, police say.

The suspect, identified by police as Christopher Benson, has been charged with indecent exposure, invitation to sexual touching, sexual assault, and making sexually explicit material available- under 14.

Police are asking anyone with information about the accused to contact the Major Crime- Sexual Assault/ Child Abuse unit or Crime Stoppers anonymously.