

Codi Wilson, CP24.com





A 44-year-old man has been charged in connection with the alleged sexual assault of a teenage girl in the washroom of a Newtonbrook school.

On Tuesday, officers were called to a school in the area of Bayview and Cummer avenues at around 11 a.m. after police say a 16-year-old girl was sexually assaulted in a washroom inside the building.

According to police, a man walked into the high school on Tuesday morning and entered the girl’s washroom. A short time later, police say the teenage victim walked into the same washroom and when she attempted to leave, police say the man blocked her path and sexually assaulted her.

Staff members were alerted to the incident when the girl screamed. They immediately came to assist the victim and called police.

In a news release issued Wednesday, police say 44-year-old Edison Diamante was arrested in connection with the case.

He has been charged with forcible confinement, assault, and sexual assault.

He was scheduled to appear in court at 1000 Finch Avenue West on Wednesday morning.

Police are asking anyone with additional information about the incident or suspect to contact investigators or Crime Stoppers anonymously.