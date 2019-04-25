

Codi Wilson, CP24.com





Charges have been laid after police say a woman was sexually assaulted at Union Station and followed onto a bus, where she was sexually assaulted again.

Police say a 29-year-old woman was at the Union Station bus terminal on Monday at around 10 p.m. when a man followed her into the women’s washroom.

The man, police allege, peered over the stall divider and the woman quickly exited the bathroom.

Investigators say a short time later, the same man approached the woman while she was sitting on a bench and sexually assaulted her.

When the victim left the area and boarded a bus, police say the man followed her onto the bus, sat down beside her, and sexually assaulted her once more.

The suspect, identified by police as 33-year-old Yamal Mohatar, was arrested on Thursday.

He has been charged with one count of voyeurism, two counts of sexual assault, and one count of forcible confinement.

He was scheduled to appear in court at Old City Hall on Thursday.

Police say they are concerned there may be more victims and are asking anyone with information to contact police or Crime Stoppers.