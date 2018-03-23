

Kayla Goodfield, CP24.com





A man accused of throwing a cup of hot coffee at a Tim Hortons manager near Yonge-Dundas Square is being sought by police.

Investigators said the incident took place at a Tim Hortons location at 261 Yonge Street at around 3:20 p.m. on Feb. 28.

A man inside the restaurant began yelling at a cashier after ordering a coffee, according to police.

It is alleged that the man then threw the cup of hot coffee in a manager’s face after being asked to leave the premises.

The man then fled the scene in an unknown direction.

The suspect wanted in connection with the investigation has been described by police as an approximately 40-year-old man with a medium build and a beard. Officers said he was wearing glasses with black frames, a black jacket and a blue shirt at the time.

A security camera image of the suspect has been released by police in an effort to identify him.

Anyone with further information is asked to contact police at 416-808-5100 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-TIPS (8477).