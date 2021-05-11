A man is facing several charges after police allege he crashed his vehicle into a fire truck last weekend in the city’s east end and attacked multiple people, including a firefighter, and a dog.

Police were called to Glenavy and Glazebrook avenues, near Bayview and Eglinton avenues, on Sunday for reports of an assault in the area.

According to investigators, a suspect assaulted a 34-year-old man and a dog before fleeing in a white Volkswagen Jetta.

Police said they were able to track down the suspect vehicle on Bayview Avenue and a pursuit ensued but the officers lost sight of the car near St. Clair Avenue and Mount Pleasant Road. The man later crashed into a fence near Parkwood Village Drive and Victoria Park Avenue, police said

Following the collision, the suspect allegedly got out of his car and assaulted another man with a belt. Police said that the man then got back into his car and drove south on Victoria Park Avenue, where he struck a fire truck that was responding to a call.

At that point, the suspect assaulted a firefighter before fleeing on foot, investigators said. He was later located by officers.

The suspect, identified by police as 26-year-old Toronto resident Aliasghar Behrouzi, has been charged with two counts of assault, two counts of assault causing bodily harm, injuring an animal, failing to stop/ flight from police, two counts of dangerous operation of a motor-vehicle, assault with a weapon, and resisting arrest.

He appeared in court at College Park earlier this week.

Police are asking anyone in the area with dash camera video or cell phone video to contact investigators.