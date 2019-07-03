Man charged after a girl was allegedly sexually assaulted in Oakville, Ont.
Halton Regional Police file photo.
The Canadian Press
Published Wednesday, July 3, 2019 1:45PM EDT
OAKVILLE, Ont. - Police have arrested a man who allegedly sexually assaulted an underage girl in Oakville, Ont., while she was walking on a trail near an elementary school.
Halton regional police say the girl was walking along the trail near Gaetan-Gervais elementary school at about noon on June 18 when she was approached by an older man.
They say the man struck up a conversation with her before pulling her into a hug and touching her inappropriately.
Investigators say the 73-year-old man was arrested at his home on Wednesday.
He's been charged with one count of sexual assault and one of sexual interference.