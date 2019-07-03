

The Canadian Press





OAKVILLE, Ont. - Police have arrested a man who allegedly sexually assaulted an underage girl in Oakville, Ont., while she was walking on a trail near an elementary school.

Halton regional police say the girl was walking along the trail near Gaetan-Gervais elementary school at about noon on June 18 when she was approached by an older man.

They say the man struck up a conversation with her before pulling her into a hug and touching her inappropriately.

Investigators say the 73-year-old man was arrested at his home on Wednesday.

He's been charged with one count of sexual assault and one of sexual interference.