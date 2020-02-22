Man charged with first-degree murder in fatal hammer attack in Scarborough
Bryann Aguilar, CP24.com
Published Saturday, February 22, 2020 4:49PM EST
Last Updated Saturday, February 22, 2020 10:31PM EST
A 30-year-old man has been charged after a woman was fatally struck with a hammer in Scarborough Friday evening.
Emergency crews were called to the area of Sheppard Avenue East and Havenview Road, west of Markham Road, just after 7 p.m. for a possible medical complaint.
In a news release on Saturday, police said the woman was walking easbound along Sheppard Avenue, near Markham Road, when she was attacked by a man armed with a hammer.
Police said she was struck in the back of her head.
The victim, who has been identified as 64-year-old Hang-Kam Annie Chiu, was pronounced dead at the scene.
Police initially said the victim was found lying on the sidewalk with a gunshot wound.
On Saturday, police said the suspect, identified as Saad Akhtar, turned himself in at a 42 Division.
He has been charged with first-degree murder.
It is the city's 11th homicide of this year.
Anyone with information is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.