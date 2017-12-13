

Codi Wilson, CP24.com





One person is in custody after a vehicle and apartment unit were set on fire in Rexdale on Wednesday morning.

The incident occurred on Arbordell Rd., near Kipling Avenue and Rexdale Boulevard, shortly before 12:30 a.m.

Police say a male suspect set fire to a neighbour’s apartment unit and vehicle.

He was taken into custody at the scene and police say he will be charged with arson causing danger to life.

The woman and child who lived in the unit were not injured, investigators say.

Residents in the building have been permitted to return to their apartments.