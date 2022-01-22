A male pedestrian has been seriously injured after being struck by the driver of a vehicle in North York Saturday evening.

The collision happened in the area of Weston Road and Dee Avenue, just south of Highway 401.

Toronto paramedics said a man, believed to be in his 50s, was rushed to the hospital in critical condition.

The driver fled the scene, police said. No vehicle description was immediately available.

Police have closed the area for the investigation.