

Lexy Benedict, CP24.com





A man is in critical condition following a stabbing in Mississauga this morning.

Police were called just after 11 a.m. to a home in the area of Creditview Road and Bristol Road where a man in his 30’s was found suffering from life-threatening injuries.

Paramedics transported him to a local hospital.

A lockdown was in effect at a nearby school, St. Joseph Catholic Secondary School, as a precaution following the incident.

The lockdown has been lifted and police say that there are no concerns for public safety.

One male suspect is in police custody and investigators confirm that the victim and suspect are known to each other.

Police are continuing to investigate.