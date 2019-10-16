Man in critical condition after Mississauga stabbing
Stabbing in Mississauga, leaving one man in critical condition. (CP24)
Lexy Benedict, CP24.com
Published Wednesday, October 16, 2019 12:01PM EDT
Last Updated Wednesday, October 16, 2019 1:42PM EDT
A man is in critical condition following a stabbing in Mississauga this morning.
Police were called just after 11 a.m. to a home in the area of Creditview Road and Bristol Road where a man in his 30’s was found suffering from life-threatening injuries.
Paramedics transported him to a local hospital.
A lockdown was in effect at a nearby school, St. Joseph Catholic Secondary School, as a precaution following the incident.
The lockdown has been lifted and police say that there are no concerns for public safety.
One male suspect is in police custody and investigators confirm that the victim and suspect are known to each other.
Police are continuing to investigate.