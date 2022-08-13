A man is in hospital after a hit-and-run in Brampton Friday morning, Peel Regional Police say.

At around 10 a.m., officers responded to reports of a male pedestrian who was struck by a vehicle in the area of Main Street North and Quarry Edge Drive.

Police say the man was taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The driver of the vehicle fled the scene, according to police.

No suspect information has been released at this point in time.

No road closures are in effect.