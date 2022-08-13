Man in hospital after hit-and-run in Brampton
Two Peel Regional Police cruisers are seen in this undated image. (CP24 /Simon Sheehan)
Share:
Published Saturday, August 13, 2022 11:01AM EDT
A man is in hospital after a hit-and-run in Brampton Friday morning, Peel Regional Police say.
At around 10 a.m., officers responded to reports of a male pedestrian who was struck by a vehicle in the area of Main Street North and Quarry Edge Drive.
Police say the man was taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
The driver of the vehicle fled the scene, according to police.
No suspect information has been released at this point in time.
No road closures are in effect.