Man in hospital following Mississauga industrial incident
An ambulance is shown in a file photo. (CP24)
Published Monday, May 3, 2021 6:36PM EDT
Last Updated Monday, May 3, 2021 7:00PM EDT
A man in his 50s is in serious condition in hospital following an industrial accident in Mississauga.
Paramedics were called to an address near Netherhart Road and Meyerside Drive shortly after 3:30 p.m.
A 50-year-old man was subsequently rushed to a trauma centre with a serious head injury, Peel Regional Paramedic Services said.
Peel Regional Police said the man was struck by a vehicle while at a worksite.
An investigation into the incident is currently underway, police said.