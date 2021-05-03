A man in his 50s is in serious condition in hospital following an industrial accident in Mississauga.

Paramedics were called to an address near Netherhart Road and Meyerside Drive shortly after 3:30 p.m.

A 50-year-old man was subsequently rushed to a trauma centre with a serious head injury, Peel Regional Paramedic Services said.

Peel Regional Police said the man was struck by a vehicle while at a worksite.

An investigation into the incident is currently underway, police said.