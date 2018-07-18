Man in life-threatening condition after stabbing near Danforth and Warden avenues
Chris Fox, CP24.com
Published Wednesday, July 18, 2018 7:15AM EDT
A man in his 30s was rushed to hospital via emergency run after an early-morning stabbing in Scarborough’s Oakridge neighbourhood on Wednesday.
It happened at around 6:40 a.m. on Burn Hill Road, which is just north of Danforth and Warden avenues.
Paramedics say that the victim has life-threatening injuries.
No arrests have been made and no information has been released about potential suspects.