

Chris Herhalt, CP24.com





A sixty-five-year-old man is in life-threatening condition after he burned himself while cooking in the Church and Wellesley area Saturday night.

Emergency crews were called to a building at 30 Gloucester Street, near Wabenose Lane, at about 6:06 p.m. for a report of a fire alarm in a unit.

District Chief James Green said there was no evidence of a fire at the scene.

“There was no fire in the unit. He was maybe cooking with oil and it spilled on him and caught fire.”

Paramedics said he was rushed to Sunnybrook Hospital via ambulance emergency run in life-threatening condition.

Green said the man was unconscious at the time he was loaded into an ambulance.