Man left with ‘life-altering’ injuries after being intentionally run over in argument: Durham police
Published Monday, September 5, 2022 12:55PM EDT
Durham Regional Police say a man is facing charges after another man was run over with a vehicle and seriously injured following an argument.
The two men got into a verbal argument at around 3:40 a.m. on Sept. 3, police said.
Officers were then called to an address in Clarington, where they found a man lying on the sidewalk suffering with severe, “life-altering” injuries.
Police said they were able to “quickly determine” that the victim had been intentionally run over by a vehicle after getting into an argument with a suspect.
The two men are known to one another and police said they believe the incident was isolated
Police said Monday that they have laid charges against a suspect in connection with the incident.
They said 37-year-old Cory Fisher of Clarington has been charged with dangerous operation of a conveyance causing bodily harm, aggravated assault, assault with a weapon and failing to comply with probation.
He was being held pending a bail hearing.
Police are asking anyone with information about the incident to reach out to investigators.