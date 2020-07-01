

Bryann Aguilar, CP24.com





A man has serious injuries after a shooting in North York Wednesday evening.

Emergency crews were called to the intersection of Keele Street and Dovehouse Avenue, north of Sheppard Avenue West, just before 7 p.m. for reports of shots fired.

Police say a man was driving in the area when he was shot.

The victim has been taken to a hospital with serious, non-life-threatening injuries, Toronto paramedics say.

The suspect has fled the scene, police say.

Police have not released any suspect information at this time.