Man seriously injured after shooting in North York
Toronto police are investigating after a man was shot in North York.
Bryann Aguilar, CP24.com
Published Wednesday, July 1, 2020 7:18PM EDT
Last Updated Wednesday, July 1, 2020 7:47PM EDT
A man has serious injuries after a shooting in North York Wednesday evening.
Emergency crews were called to the intersection of Keele Street and Dovehouse Avenue, north of Sheppard Avenue West, just before 7 p.m. for reports of shots fired.
Police say a man was driving in the area when he was shot.
The victim has been taken to a hospital with serious, non-life-threatening injuries, Toronto paramedics say.
The suspect has fled the scene, police say.
Police have not released any suspect information at this time.