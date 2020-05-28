A man has been seriously injured in a shooting in North York Thursday evening.

Toronto police say officers were called to the area of Grandravine Drive and Driftwood Avenue at around 10 p.m. for reports of shots fired.

Upon arrival, police said officers located a man suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.

His injuries are considered serious, police said.

Witnesses told police that at least two suspects fled the scene on foot heading south towards Sheppard Avenue West

Police are investigating.

This is a developing story. More to come.