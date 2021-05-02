

CP24.com





A man is in serious condition in hospital after he was stabbed multiple times inside Toronto’s Bloor-Yonge subway station early on Sunday morning, police say.

Toronto police say they were called to the transit hub at 1:11 a.m. for reports that man had been stabbed.

Emergency crews arrived to find a man suffering from stab wounds to the neck and arm.

He was rushed to a hospital trauma centre in serious condition.

No suspect information was provided by investigators.

The TTC said trains bypassed the station for the remainder of the service schedule.

Anyone with information is asked to call 51 Division at 416-808-5100.