

Chris Fox, CP24.com





A man was slashed in the face following an altercation outside a Queen Street West convenience store early Friday morning, police say.

It happened at around 1:45 a.m. in front of the 7-Eleven on Queen Street West at Walnut Avenue, which is in the vicinity of Trinity Bellwoods Park.

Police say that it is unclear whether the altercation was the result of a street robbery or a dispute of some sort.

The male victim was taken to hospital with unspecified injuries following the attack.

Police say that they are looking for two or more suspects in connection with the incident.

No suspect descriptions have been released at this point.