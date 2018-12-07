

Katherine DeClerq, CP24.com





A 35-year-old man who was fatally stabbed in downtown Toronto Thursday afternoon is being described by friends as an artist who was very active in the electronic music community.

Jeffrey Parker, also known as Jay Parker or Jay Tripper, was found by first responders at a residence on George Street, near Gerrard and Jarvis streets, around 4:10 p.m. suffering from obvious trauma. He was rushed to St. Michael’s Hospital in life-threatening condition, but succumbed to his injuries a few hours later.

Friends of Parker’s said he was a graphic artist who worked primarily with the electronic music community. He was described as kind, sociable and outgoing – someone who would go out of his way to help facilitate friendships.

“I know him because he helped a lot in the community,” one resident said. “It’s just a sad thing all around.”

“When I was 21, I had cancer and Jay threw a party for me. Almost 500 people showed up. It was really a defining moment in my life,” said Daniel, a former roommate of Parker’s.

Daniel told CTV News Toronto that he couldn’t image anyone hurting Parker, as he was someone who always put other people before himself.

“It was very, very difficult, very unexpected,” Daniel said. “He’s not the kind of person that would get into a conflict that escalated.”

A GoFundMe page has been set up to help subsidize the costs of Parker’s funeral. As of 6 p.m., the fundraising page has already raised more than $3,000.

“We find ourselves in horror, in shock. Jay Tripper a.k.a Jeff Parker has left our cruel world without warning, without reason,” the GoFundMe Page reads.

Police have charged a 22-year-old man with second-degree murder in connection with Parker’s death. The suspect was found at a Harvey’s restaurant in the area and transported to the hospital, where he was treated for minor injuries.

He was later identified as Tyler Reynolds of Toronto. Investigators said that the victim and suspect knew each other.

The charge has not been proven in court.

Reynolds is expected to appear in court at College Park on Dec. 13.