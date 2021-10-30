A pedestrian died Saturday evening after he was struck by the driver of a vehicle in Scarborough.

Toronto police say the collision happened near Kennedy Road and Lawrence Avenue East just after 6:30 p.m.

The pedestrian, a man in his 70s, was pronounced dead at the scene, Toronto paramedics say.

Meanwhile, the driver of the vehicle remained on the scene, police say.

Kennedy Road is closed from Lawrence Avenue East to Wickware Gate for investigation.

Police are asking anyone with information to contact Traffic Services at 46-808-1900 or Crime Stoppers anonymously.