A 27-year-old man suffered serious injured following a stabbing on the Toronto Islands.

Police say the victim was stabbed near Lakeshore Avenue and Avenue of the Island, located near the Centre Island ferry docks, shortly before 12:30 a.m.

Police say the suspect fled the area following the incident.

Paramedics transported the victim to the mainland and he was taken to a hospital for treatment.

Police say he suffered serious injuries but is expected to survive.

Officers, along with members of the marine unit, searched the area overnight but police say they have not yet located the suspect.

Officers are holding the scene as they wait for the Forensic Identification Services unit to arrive.