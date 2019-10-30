

Codi Wilson, CP24.com





A man and woman were seriously injured after they were shot in a home in Weston early Wednesday morning.

Police say the two were on the main floor of a house on Conron Place, located in the area of Weston Road and Lawrence Avenue West, at around 12:40 a.m. when two masked suspects started shooting at the residence.

"The victims were inside the residence… both males from the street fired indiscriminately into the residence, striking both the male and female," Duty Insp. Mandeep Mann said at the scene.

"There were multiple rounds fired into the residence and from my understanding at this point, it was both through the door and the windows."

The suspects, who were wearing dark clothing, then fled the area westbound toward Weston Road.

The two victims were rushed to a trauma centre for treatment.

Police said the 44-year-old female victim sustained life-threatening injuries but is now in stable condition. The 71-year-old male victim also suffered serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

Investigators could not say if they believe the shooting was targeted.

Officers are canvassing the area for witnesses and are trying to obtain any security video that may have captured the incident.