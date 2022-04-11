Ontario’s top public health official says that he will recommend that the mask mandate that remains in effect for some high-risk settings be extended until at least next month amid a worsening sixth wave of the pandemic.

The province was set to repeal masking requirements for all remaining settings, including hospitals, long-term care homes and public transit, as of April 27 but during a briefing on Monday Chief Medical Officer of Health Dr. Kieran Moore said that he now believes that it would be appropriate to keep the requirement in place while transmission remains elevated.

“Clearly we think this wave is not going to be settling until the middle or end of May and as a result we're looking at an extension for all of those high-risk facilities,” he said. “Our team is drafting it. We’ll present that to government and the government will make the final decision but to me that makes tremendous sense, to maintain it.”

The Ford government lifted mask mandates for most settings on March 21 but since then there has been an exponential rise in COVID-19 transmission, with the head of the province’s science table telling CP24 last week that he now believes that Ontario could be seeing 100,000 to 120,000 new cases each day.

In a report released on Friday, Public Health Ontario said that the resurgence in viral activity is, at least, partly linked to the lifting of mask mandates and suggested that reinstituting masking at a “population level” could be “effective at reducing transmission, while enabling community settings and activities to continue functioning.”

Moore, however, said during his briefing that he is not planning to recommend the return of a broad-based mandatory masking policy, at least for now.

He said it is his “strong recommendation” that Ontarians wear masks in indoor public settings given the rise in transmission, regardless of whether or not they are required to by law.

“While we will not be reinstating a broad mask mandate at this time, we should all be prepared that we may need to resume a requirement for mask-wearing in indoor public spaces if a new variant of concern emerges, if there is a threat to our healthcare system or potentially during the winter months when COVID-19 and other respiratory viruses are likely to circulate again,” he said.

600 COVID patients could be in the ICU

The number of people hospitalized with COVID-19 has risen by 66 per cent over the last two weeks.

So far the jump in intensive care unit admissions has been less pronounced (from 158 to 184) but that has always been a lagging indicator and Moore said that the “current modelling” does suggest that as many as 600 people with COVID-19 could eventually end up in intensive care, approaching the peak which the province saw at the height of the Omicron-fueled wave this past winter.

Back then elective procedures were once again put on hold to preserve hospital resources, adding to Ontario’s growing surgical backlog.

But Moore told reporters on Monday that he does believe that the hospital system has the necessary resources in place to handle the influx of COVID-19 patients, without cancelling surgeries.

“We are working with Ontario Health, they have the same data the science table is looking at and they have assured me day after day that with the current modelling they do have capacity to care for all Ontarians,” he said.