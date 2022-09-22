

The Canadian Press





Marit Stiles, the current education critic for Ontario's New Democrats, became the first candidate to launch a bid to lead the party Thursday, saying she's focused on taking down the Progressive Conservative government.

Stiles, a former school trustee, has represented the Toronto riding of Davenport since 2018 and said she wants to lead the Ontario NDP to advocate for the hardworking people of the province.

"Just as we're easing back into public life like this, people are being pummelled by the rising cost of groceries and rent - you name it," Stiles said at her campaign launch.

"Under Doug Ford's Conservatives, people are working harder than ever, but falling further and further behind. Spending 60 per cent of your income on rent, that's not normal. Waiting 12 hours in emergency before you see a doctor, that's not normal. Seniors being shipped off to private care homes far from their families, that's not normal."

The party's top job became available after Andrea Horwath resigned on election night.

Horwath, who is now running for mayor in Hamilton, led the NDP since 2009 and saw it rise from third party to Official Opposition status in 2018 with 40 seats. But the New Democrats slipped to 31 seats in this June's election.

The party has said a new leader will be in place by March 2023 and candidates have until December to register for the race.

As the first candidate to officially declare she's in the race, Stiles also kicked off her campaign with endorsements from fellow caucus members Kristyn Wong-Tam, Bhutila Karpoche and Chandra Pasma.

Several NDP caucus members have said they are considering potential bids for the leadership, including Laura Mae Lindo, who represents Kitchener Centre, and Wayne Gates, who represents Niagara Falls.

Stiles made her pitch by touting progressive bona fides.

"The New Democratic Party was founded by a coalition of labour and progressives, forged together to build political power," said Stiles, who worked for 10 years with performers' union ACTRA.

"These are our roots. They're mine too. As a former director of bargaining and policy, I helped to negotiate national agreements, stronger wages, better working conditions, and building coalitions across the labor movement at the same time."

The party has said it is in a strong position financially, as well as with its supporters and volunteers.

The leader will be chosen through ranked ballots, which means voters can select the candidates they favour in order of preference.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 22.