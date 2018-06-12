Markham crash leaves male cyclist dead
Kayla Goodfield, CP24.com
Published Tuesday, June 12, 2018 8:55PM EDT
A male cyclist believed to be in his 40s is dead following a collision in Markham on Tuesday evening.
The crash took place in the area of Elgin Mills and Kennedy roads at around 6:30 p.m.
Police said the victim was taken to hospital from the scene with unspecified injuries and was pronounced dead a few hours later.
The vehicle involved in the collision remained at the scene, officers said.
Roads have been blocked off in the area as police investigate.