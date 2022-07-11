A massive fire has engulfed multiple under construction homes in Hamilton.

The fire broke out in a new Losani Homes development near Rymal Road and Upper Red Hill Valley Parkway sometime on Monday afternoon.

Hamilton Fire says that crews are currently on scene and are likely to be in the area “for some time.”

There are several road closures in place due to the fire.

Upper Mount Albion Road is currently closed south of Highland Road and Upper Red Hill Valley Parkway is closed between Rymal Road and Highland Road.

So far there have been no reports of injuries.