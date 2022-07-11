Massive fire engulfs numerous homes under construction in Hamilton
A fire at a under construction housing development in Hamilton is shown on Monday afternoon. (Twitter/@HamiltonFireDep)
A massive fire has engulfed multiple under construction homes in Hamilton.
The fire broke out in a new Losani Homes development near Rymal Road and Upper Red Hill Valley Parkway sometime on Monday afternoon.
Hamilton Fire says that crews are currently on scene and are likely to be in the area “for some time.”
There are several road closures in place due to the fire.
Upper Mount Albion Road is currently closed south of Highland Road and Upper Red Hill Valley Parkway is closed between Rymal Road and Highland Road.
So far there have been no reports of injuries.
HFD crews operating in the area of Rymal and Red Hill. Roads are closed. Crews will be operating on scene for some time #StrongForYou #HamOnt pic.twitter.com/T13GI1zdRQ— Hamilton Fire Department (@HamiltonFireDep) July 11, 2022