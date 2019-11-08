

Bryann Aguilar, CP24.com





Toronto Mayor John Tory has made a friendly bet with Seattle Mayor Jenny Durkan ahead of Sunday's MLS Cup final between Toronto FC and Seattle Sounders.

In a news release issued on Friday, Tory said he will light the giant Toronto sign outside city hall in green and wear a Sounders scarf for a full day if Seattle wins.

He will also send a basket of Toronto-made products and three albums from three of the city's artists, which includes Drake's Take Care, The Weeknd's Starboy, and Blue Rodeo's Lost Together.

"Toronto is proud of our Toronto FC and ready to cheer them on to victory on Sunday. Our Reds are determined to hoist the MLS Cup once again to help complete a year of championships in Toronto," Tory said in a statement.

"We know Seattle fans will be out in force in cheer on their team, but They Will See Red! ALL FOR ONE!"

Meanwhile, Durkan will light Seattle City Hall in red and wear a TFC scarf for a full day if Toronto wins.

She will also send a basket from Seattle Made and three albums from Seattle-area artists, including Brandi Carlile's By the Way, I Forgive You, TacoCat's This Place Is A Mess, and Nirvana's Nevermind.

"Seattle is all in for our Sounders as they get ready to win back the MLS Cup at CenturyLink. Nearly 70,000 fans are going to be loud all game long, and we are going to show why Seattle is North America's best soccer city," said Mayor Jenny Durkan in a statement.

"On Sunday, we know our Sounders will hear how proud we are. Go beat Toronto and win back that MLS Cup, Sounders. SCARVES UP!"

Tory will also donate $300 to United Way Greater Toronto for every goal scored by the team, while Durkan will make her contribution to United Way of King County.

TFC and Sounders FC will be playing for the third time in hopes of claiming the championship.

The teams have split their first two meetings with Toronto winning the MLS Cup in 2017.

The game gets underway at CenturyLink Field on Sunday at 3 p.m. It will be televised on TSN.