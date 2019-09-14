

Bryann Aguilar, CP24.com





A 47-year-old Richmond Hill woman who has been missing since Tuesday has been found safe.

York Regional Police tweeted just before 11 p.m. that Wanda Dubuc will be reunited with her family.

Police said Dubuc was last seen on Sept. 10 around 5:30 p.m. leaving her residence in the area of Essex Avenue and Major Mackenzie Drive East.

Her family has been putting posters in several places in the GTA all week, hoping that someone will find her.

Dubuc's daughter, Ciara Dymond, was concerned for the safety of her mom, who is bipolar, as she left without her keys, her phone, and her wallet.

"Thanks to everyone helping to find her," York police tweeted.