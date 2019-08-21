

Codi Wilson, CP24.com





A missing pregnant woman who was last seen in Brampton on Monday afternoon has been located safely, police say.

According to investigators, the 34-year-old woman was last seen in the area of Bramalea Road and Black Forest Drive in Brampton at around 1 p.m. on Monday.

Police said earlier that they did not suspect foul play.

“There is no foul play that has come up that we are concerned about in regards to her leaving the residence. She did leave on her own accord,” Const. Danni Marttini told CP24 on Wednesday.

“It is really important that if she does need any assistance, we want her to contact us so we can ensure her safety and well-being.”

Marttini said woman has only been in the GTA since July.

“She is new to the country. She is visiting,” Marttini said. “Her knowledge of the area may be not as good as other people.

Police are thanking the public for their assistance.