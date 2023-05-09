Mississauga Mayor Bonnie Crombie is strongly considering entering the Ontario Liberal leadership race, a source close to the mayor told CTV News Toronto.

Crombie could be seen rubbing elbows with high-profile politicians and strategists at the Liberal National Convention in Ottawa over the weekend, prompting many to question whether she was gauging support for the provincial race.

On Tuesday, a source close to the mayor confirmed she is giving “very strong consideration” to the contest.

Rumours about Crombie’s political intentions have been rumbling for months, with media reports suggesting in March that some members of the Ontario Liberals were encouraging the mayor to take the leap.

At the time, Crombie—who was re-elected for a third term in October with more than 77 per cent of the vote—told reporters she is “entirely focused” on her responsibilities as Mississauga’s mayor.

“I have a lot on my plate right here in Mississauga. I love my city and I love my job as mayor,” she said.

Registration for the leadership is now open, and candidates have until Sept. 5 to toss their name in the hat.

MP for Beaches-East York Nathaniel Erskine-Smith was the first person to commit to a bid, filing the paperwork Tuesday.

Speaking with CTV News Toronto ahead of his campaign launch, Erskine-Smith said he has travelled across the province and built a strong and representative team he hopes will lead him to a win.

“I've come to learn traveling the province is that people truly believe -- and I believe this too -- integrity matters more than geography, and how you act matters more than where you're from,” he said.

“Anyone who has seen politics up close knows their faults to politics. It's still the most important way to make a difference in the lives of those around us and if you want better as I do the answer is participation.”

MPPs Stephanie Bowman, Ted Hsu and Adil Shamji, as well as federal MP Yasir Naqvi, have also said they are exploring a bid for leadership.

With files from CTV News Toronto’s Queen’s Park Bureau Chief