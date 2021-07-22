Police are appealing to the public for information after a lit Molotov cocktail was thrown through the window of a Brampton residence while children were present.

Police say that the incident happened at a residence in the area of North Park Drive and Nufield Street at around 4 a.m. on Wednesday

They say that the device did not explode and that the four adults and two children home at the time managed to avoid any physical injuries as a result. .

“If the device had exploded, it could have destroyed the home and placed the lives of all occupants at risk along with neighbouring homes and their occupants,” police said in a news release issued Thursday.

Police have not released any information about potential suspects at this time.

They say that they believe the incident was “targeted,” though few other details have been released.