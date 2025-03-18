Inflation data shows an uptick in prices in 2025

Inflation data reveals what cost more in Canada in 2025. (Pexels/Vlada Karpovich)

Inflation numbers from February show the Consumer Price Index (CPI) has jumped by 2.6 per cent since the same point last year, Statistics Canada said on Tuesday.

The price growth in February can be attributed to both the ending of the goods and services tax (GST), as well as the break in the harmonized sales tax (HST), after an increase of 1.9 per cent in January.

The CPI rose by 1.1 per cent between January and February, the data showed.

Some prices in Canada shot up in February, while others stayed in the same place or dipped.

The numbers reported by StatCan do not reflect the changes in prices due to the ongoing tariff situation between Canada and the U.S.

Mortgage, rent and gasoline prices

Mortgage interest rates went up by nine per cent between February 2024 and 2025, while rent prices increased by 5.8 per cent.

There was an 18.8 per cent increase in travel tours costs since last year, and a rise of 23.3 per cent since January 2025.

Passenger vehicle insurance costs rose by 7.5 per cent, while gasoline prices shot up by 5.1 per cent since 2024. However, it is important to note that gasoline prices were higher by 3.5 per cent in January 2025 than February 2025.

Air travel, restaurants and phone services’ prices

Air travel costs dropped by 4.4 per cent in a year-over-year basis, while restaurant food prices only dipped by 1.4 per cent, the data shows. However, it’s important to note there has been a 4.3 per cent rise in restaurant food prices since January this year.

“Restaurant food prices contributed the most to the acceleration in the all-items CPI in February,” StatCan said.

Costs for digital devices and computing equipment plunged by 8.3 per cent, the data shows, while telephone service prices were 2.6 per cent lower than last year.

Toys, games and hobby supplies cost 4.8 per cent lower than February last year, the data shows.

Alcohol, vegetables and household prices

Consumers have paid 2.1 per cent more for alcohol since the beginning of this year, according to the data.

Prices of household appliances were 4.1 per cent higher than they were in January.

Data shows childcare and housekeeping cost 3.5 per cent less between January and February 2025.

Prices of fresh vegetables dropped only by 1.7 per cent in a month.

Grocery prices have changed

Fresh or frozen meat prices increased by nine per cent from last year.

Data shows that fresh milk cost 4.7 per cent more this year than it did in 2024, while cheese cost 5.1 per cent more in the same period.

Another noteworthy change was in the breakfast cereal prices, which rose by 7.5 per cent in a year.

Pasta products shot up by 7.1 per cent in a year, the data shows.

Among fruits, oranges cost 10.7 per cent more this year than they did in 2024. Overall, fresh fruit cost 13.2 per cent more this year.

Tomato prices dipped by 8.2 per cent, while lettuce cost seven per cent higher than last year.

Roasted or ground coffee cost 9.5 per cent more in 2025, the data shows.

Alternatively, baby food prices dropped by 9.2 per cent.

StatCan noted that prices rose at a fast pace in all provinces in February compared to January, but the largest accelerations were recorded in New Brunswick and Ontario.