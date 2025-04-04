Nintendo delays Switch 2 preorders over tariff concerns

An unopened Nintendo Switch 2 video gaming console is on display at a media preview event in New York on Wednesday, April 2, 2025. (AP Photo/Ted Shaffrey)

Nintendo on Friday said it was delaying preorders of its hotly anticipated Switch 2 gaming console as it assesses the fallout from the Trump administration’s trade tariffs.

“Preorders for Nintendo Switch 2 in the US will not start April 9, 2025 in order to assess the potential impact of tariffs and evolving market conditions,” the company said, adding that the launch date of June 5 remains unchanged.

The Japanese video game giant revealed details about the Switch 2 on Wednesday, announcing an update to the hugely successful 2017 original that has sold over 150 million units.

But shares in the Kyoto-based company tanked in the days following the announcement, partly because the recommended retail price -- $449.99 in the United States -- is at least a third more than its predecessor.

Nintendo shares were also battered in the wake of US President Donald Trump’s sweeping levies.

These include 46 percent on Vietnam and 49 percent on Cambodia -- countries where Nintendo has reportedly shifted an increasing share of its production in recent years.

Trump on Friday said Vietnam’s top leader told him in a “very productive” phone call that he wanted to make a deal on tariffs.

The original Switch was an all-ages hit thanks to its hybrid concept, which allows players to use it on the go and connect to a TV.