More than 20 Toronto schools are being closed due to COVD-19 investigations as the city's public health unit defends their decision to keep facilities open to in-person learning.

Toronto Public Health and various school boards confirmed the closures Monday night

“Today, Toronto Public Health (TPH) has recommended the temporary dismissal of all school cohorts for the following schools as a result of ongoing COVID-19 investigations,” Toronto Public Health said in a statement to CP24.

“Each COVID-19 case in a school requires a careful investigation to determine the potential risk to other individuals in that setting, and based on the findings of the investigation, decisions are then made on how best to protect the staff and students in the school, including dismissing some cohorts or all cohorts,” the statement read.

The health unit released a list of 20 schools Monday evening, but a short time later the Toronto Catholic District school Board added two more schools to the list, bringing the number to 22.

The following schools will be closed as of Tuesday:

St. Gregory Catholic School

James Culnan Catholic School

Blessed Trinity Catholic School

St. Brigid Catholic School

St. Patrick Catholic School

Neil McNeil Catholic School

All Saints Catholic School

D.A. Morrison Middle School

Ellesmere Statton Public School

Lillian Public School

Donwood Park Public School

Danforth Collegiate and Technical Institute

East York Collegiate Institute

Charles E. Webster Public School

Etienne Brule Junior School

Grenoble Public School

Riverdale Collegiate Institute

Valley Park Middle School

École élémentaire catholique George-Étienne-Cartier

Abu Bakr Education Academy

Stella Maris

St. Anthony

Students will continue classes through remote learning.

No further details have been provided about the COVID-19 investigations.

The news comes hours after Peel Region’s public health unit announced it would be closing all schools on Tuesday in an effort to prevent further spread of the novel coronavirus. The move to online learning will last until at least April 18.

The Wellington-Dufferin-Guelph Public Health said Monday night that it would also order all schools to switch to remote learning under a Section 22 order.

Education Minister Stephen Lecce has consistently said that schools and child-care facilities should remain open during the provincewide shutdown.

Toronto Public Health (TPH), meanwhile, has said that the city will "closely monitor and assess COVID-19 cases" in schools and will make closure decisions on a case-by-case basis.

"As of April 5, TPH is not recommending the shift to remote learning for schools in Toronto. TPH will continue to manage risk on a school-by-school basis, taking immediate and appropriate action to address these complex outbreaks," the statement read.

The public health unit also said that the decision would be revisited on a daily basis.

