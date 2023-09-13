A motorcyclist has died after being struck by the driver of an SUV in Brampton on Wednesday evening.

The collision happened shortly before 6 p.m. in the area of Main Street and Elgin Drive, north of Steeles Avenue East.

According to police, the victim, whom they described as a male, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Peel Regional Police’s major collision bureau has been notified.

Drivers are being advised to use alternate routes as Main Street is closed in both directions from Charolais Boulevard to Nanwood Drive for the police investigation. Elgin Drive is also off limits eastbound at McMurchy Avenue.