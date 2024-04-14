One person has died after the driver of a vehicle and a motorcyclist collided on Sunday afternoon in Brampton.

The crash happened near Hurontario Street and Wanless Drive, which is north of Sandalwood Parkway.

Peel Regional Police said that they were called to that area shortly before 3 p.m.

Police said that an adult male was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries. The victim, who was operating the motorcycle, was later pronounced dead.

The driver of the vehicle, meanwhile, remained at the scene.

The intersection of Hurontario and Wanless is closed and drivers are being advised to use alternate routes.

The major collision bureau will be attending the scene.