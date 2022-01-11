Motorcyclist seriously injured in Brampton hit-and-run: police
Share:
Published Tuesday, January 11, 2022 11:09PM EST
A motorcyclist has been taken to hospital with serious injuries following a hit-and-run collision in Brampton.
It happened at the intersection of Rutherford Road and Madoc Drive at around 6:10 p.m.
Peel Regional Police said a car and a motorcycle collided and that the car failed to remain at the scene.
The driver of the motorcycle was transported to a trauma centre by paramedics with serious, but non-life-threatening injuries, police said.
The intersection has been shut down as police investigate the collision.
Police are asking anyone with information to contact investigators.