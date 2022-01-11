A motorcyclist has been taken to hospital with serious injuries following a hit-and-run collision in Brampton.

It happened at the intersection of Rutherford Road and Madoc Drive at around 6:10 p.m.

Peel Regional Police said a car and a motorcycle collided and that the car failed to remain at the scene.

The driver of the motorcycle was transported to a trauma centre by paramedics with serious, but non-life-threatening injuries, police said.

The intersection has been shut down as police investigate the collision.

Police are asking anyone with information to contact investigators.