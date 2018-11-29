

Codi Wilson, CP24.com





Rookie MPP Amanda Simard has announced that she is leaving the Ontario PC caucus to sit as an independent just days after publicly speaking out against her party’s cuts to French-language services.

Simard’s decision was outlined in a letter sent to the speaker of the house on Thursday.

“I would like to advise you that effective immediately, I am no longer a member of the Progressive Conservative Caucus. I will continue to take my place in the Legislative Assembly of Ontario as an Independent,” her letter read.

Simard, who represents the largely Franco-Ontario riding of Glengarry-Prescott Russell, has been critical of the Ford government’s decision to scrap the independent office of the French-language services commissioner and a planned French-language university.

Following backlash, the province later backtracked on the decision to eliminate the commissioner’s office, offering to hire a commissioner within the office of the provincial ombudsman. The government also vowed to create a Ministry of Francophone Affairs and employ a senior policy adviser on francophone issues.

"The government's proposals since this initial announcement amount to one step forward but three steps back. If we make this kind of concession, there will be nothing left in a few years," Simard said in French in the legislature earlier this week.

"Franco-Ontarians are not asking for additional rights or services, we're asking that the existing protections and entities remain in place," she continued, speaking in English.

The premier contends that the cuts were necessary to reduce the deficit but Ford did not specify how much money would be saved. On Wednesday, Simard said the decision would not "contribute in any meaningful way" to reducing the deficit.

-With files from The Canadian Press