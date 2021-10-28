A motion to censure an outspoken MPP over a “string of disreputable conduct” related to his opposition to public health measures and dissemination of disinformation about the COVID-19 vaccine has received unanimous support at Queen’s Park.

Government House Leader Paul Calandra introduced the motion regarding the conduct of Independent MPP Randy Hillier on Thursday morning.

It comes in the wake of the elected representative from Lanark-Frontenac-Kingston posting a picture of a Cambridge woman to social media and insinuating that her death was related to the COVID-19 vaccine, rather than the rare blood disorder that her family said that she was diagnosed with in September.

The motion that was unanimously supported without debate on Thursday accuses Hillier of a “string of disreputable conduct in the context of the pandemic and COVID-19 vaccines, most specifically his use of social media to post photographs and false and hurtful information about identified individuals.”

It also calls on him to “publicly apologize for his behaviour and to desist from further conduct that is inappropriate and unbecoming” for a member of the house.

The vote comes after Premier Doug Ford slammed Hillier last week for his “disgusting” conduct, “noting that the cheese had slipped off the cracker” with the MPP.

“The guy’s lost his mind in my opinion,” he said.

Hillier was turfed from the Progressive Conservative caucus in March, 2019 after allegedly saying “yada, yada, yada” while referencing a group of parents of children with autism that were seated in the public gallery at Queen’s Park.

Since then he has gained notoriety for regularly attending anti-mask protests and spreading disinformation about the pandemic online.

Earlier this month, Toronto police also confirmed that a report had been filed regarding a message he posted to Twitter in which he appeared to encourage people to tar and feather politicians returning to legislature.