It’s been three years since the Toronto Caribbean Carnival last took place so you can forgive Mayor John Tory if his dance moves are a little rusty.

The mayor was among a large crowd in attendance for the King and Queen Showcase at Lamport stadium on Thursday night, which is one of the signature events of the carnival.

Video captured by CP24’s cameras showed Tory dancing up a storm as the event’s hosts, CP24’s Patricia Jaggernauth and Bakari Savage, cheered him on.

Afterwards, Tory spoke with CP24 about the return of an event that typically attracts more than 1.2 million people, including 180,000 tourists.

“Every festival we have had so far, including Pride and the big ones like Caribbean Carnival, they are bigger than they have ever been before because people missed so much (during the pandemic),” he said. “Look ,it is fine to be virtual doing Caribbean Carnival but it is not the same, let’s admit it. I think people are so happy to be back out and I think as long as people are careful, because the pandemic is not entirely through with us, we can get back out and have a good time.”

The Caribbean Carnival will conclude on Saturday with the Grand Parade along Lake Shore Boulevard West.