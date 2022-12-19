Toronto’s new chief of police, Myron Demkiw, will be sworn in this morning during a change of command ceremony at Toronto Police Headquarters.

The special event, which will also include the administration of the Oath of Office and the Oath of Secrecy along with remarks from the Chief and special guests, is set to get underway at 11 a.m. in the Grand Foyer.

It will also set to include a special ceremony for outgoing police Chief James Ramer, who will be piped out of the building to “honour of his extraordinary career and leadership,” police said in a Dec. 19 news release. Ramer, whose contract runs until the end of this year, served as Toronto’s police chief since the resignation of former police chief Mark Saunders in August 2020.

Demkiw, who is officially assuming his new role today following a three-month transition period, is set to hold a press conference at 2 p.m. to outline his priorities for his three-year term.

His appointment, however, hasn’t come without some controversy.

Just days after Dewkim was announced as the city’s next top cop, two women directly impacted by a raid at a downtown Toronto women's bathhouse more than 20 years ago penned an open letter to Mayor John Tory and Jim Hart, the chair of the Toronto Police Services (TPS) Board, that outlined a number of concerns with the chief designate, notably his involvement in planning and his participation in the September 2000 bust at Pussy Palace on Mutual Street.

Chanelle Gallant and JP Hornick, who were original members of the Toronto Women’s Bathhouse Committee, asked for a public meeting with Mayor John Tory before the chief designate officially assumes his new role on Dec. 19 to “address their concerns.

“This was not an isolated incident nor a momentary lapse in judgement,” the letter read.

But in a follow-up letter sent to Tory on Dec. 18, Gallant and Hornick say the LGTBQ community has not had a “chance to question how this appointment could have taken place, nor make public their demands.”

“Unfortunately, despite the very legitimate concerns about Mr. Demkiw’s record and his role in planning and executing a raid on queer bathhouse event, you have refused our community’s demand for a public meeting,” they wrote.

“Our community deserves answers through a public forum to account for how this appointment happened. Your refusal to meet publicly to hear the community’s concerns and answer our questions will continue to harm the queer community. … With regret and disappointment we, along with the hundreds of people who signed on to our first letter, continue to demand a public meeting with Mayor Tory to address our concerns.”

In an Oct. 15 tweet, Tory said he and Hart were “working to arrange a meeting with the individuals who wrote an open letter about Chief Designate Myron Demkiw’s selection.”

Toronto Police Services Board Chair Jim Hart and I are working to arrange a meeting with the individuals who wrote an open letter about Chief Designate Myron Demkiw’s selection. pic.twitter.com/ZaRBBtsIOk — John Tory (@TorontosMayor) October 15, 2022

However, an Oct. 13 letter sent via email to Gallant and Hornick from Hart noted that Demkiw contacted the TPS Board office asking to participate in the meeting. They responded to that note indicating that they do not wish to include Demkiw in the meeting.

Hart, in an Oct. 28 follow-up correspondence, said he’d get back to them “next week with proposed times for this conversation.”

CP24.com has reached out to Tory’s office for comment.

We’ve also invited the TPS Board to provide a statement.