

The Canadian Press





RIVERVIEW, N.B. - A New Brunswick teenager who turned a terminal prognosis into a online movement that has inspired acts of kindness across the globe has died of brain cancer.

Family members say Rebecca Schofield of Riverview, N.B., died at the Moncton Hospital on Saturday at the age of 18.

Supporters had said that even in mourning they would continue to carry out her last wish -- sharing good deeds on social media because .BeccaToldMeTo.

Schofield penned a bucket list in December 2016 after learning her years-long battle with brain cancer had taken a turn for the worse, with doctors giving her only months to live.

She asked her Facebook followers to help her cross an item off the list by performing random acts of kindness and posting them online under the hashtag .BeccaToldMeTo.

The social media campaign has inspired altruistic acts around the world, earned her a day of honour in her native New Brunswick, and attracted the attention of Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.