Toronto’s medical officer of health says that there was a marked increase in people with COVID-19 who reported attending gatherings with individuals outside of their households over the holidays despite pleas from public health officials urging people to stay apart.

Dr. Eileen de Villa made the comment during a briefing at city hall on Wednesday afternoon as she reported another 837 new cases of COVID-19 in the city.

She said that nearly 32 per cent of respondents to Toronto Public Health’s online source of infection survey admitted to gathering with people outside of their households between Dec. 22 and Jan. 4 compared to about 21 per cent of respondents in “the weeks prior.” She said that the portion of positive COVID-19 cases who reported close contact with a non-household member also increased from 30 per cent to 44 per cent over the holiday period.

“The outcome of these decisions will emerge over the next days and weeks. If they manifest as COVID-19 cases the implications are plain to see,” she warned.

Public health officials, including de Villa, spent weeks urging people to avoid attending holiday gatherings and to instead get together virtually amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

But the early data appears to suggest that many Torontonians didn’t heed those warnings.

Speaking with reporters, de Villa said that the hospital system locally is already under “enormous” pressure with 87 per cent of ICU beds now occupied. She said that there is also “little reason to expect that the case counts will decline anytime soon.”

Meanwhile, she said that she is becoming increasingly concerned about a rise in infections among younger Torontonians. On Wednesday those between the ages of 20 and 29 accounted for 181 of the 837 new cases reported.

“Today the youngest person amongst those newly hospitalized is 23. I understand from discussions with my hospital colleagues that admissions of younger people are reaching noticeable levels,” she said.